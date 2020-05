Does age matter when it comes to strong passwords and account security? In the UK, people aged 45–64 use unique passwords more often than the 18-44 y.o. group or 65+ respondents. With one exception – seniors more often than other groups make their financial accounts secure. The younger generation is more aware of potential harms; however, they also find their accounts more difficult to manage.In the US, on the other hand, the youngest respondents (18-24 y.o.) were the least worried about their accounts being hacked, yet they still protected them as much as other age groups.24-35 year-olds were most concerned about hacking, but their usage of unique passwords didn’t differ from other age groups.The survey was conducted on March 13-21. Respondents in both countries were over 18 years of age. They were split into 6 age groups, each making 13-19% of the overall sample. The gender split was approximately 48% women and 52% men in both countries.